Suspect still sought for fatal shooting of man outside his car in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Months ago, a man was gunned down in Philadelphia while he was standing outside his vehicle.

Now, authorities hope someone has the answers to solve this case.

On October 6, 44-year-old Aaron Thomas was in the area of the 5700 block of Germantown Avenue in the Germantown section.

At 2:47 a.m., police were called to the scene for reports of a person with a gun.

"Upon arrival at that location, they found a subject lying outside of a Dodge Charger painted white and he had been shot multiple times," said John Apeldorn with the Citizens Crime Commission.

Thomas was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say the suspect or suspects got away in a gray Mercury Mountaineer.

"Numerous pieces of ballistic evidence recovered by detectives, but we need information you know which will help solve the case," said Apeldorn.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"We know somebody made a call and we'd like to locate that person or maybe somebody else had seen or heard something and call the police," Apeldorn said.