Philadelphia police release suspect images in fatal attempted carjacking

The suspects got away in the Kia Soul. The vehicle was last seen going south on 12th Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new surveillance images of the suspects and suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal attempted carjacking on Wednesday.

Images show three males, operating a red Kia Soul with unknown New Jersey license plates, at the time of the incident.

The attempted carjacking took place around 10:45 p.m. at 12th and Porter streets in South Philadelphia.

READ | Police identify man killed during attempted carjacking in South Philadelphia

Michael Salerno

Investigators say 50-year-old Michael Salerno was shot and killed when the three suspects, thought to be between 15 and 20 years old, were trying to carjack his vehicle.

"The offenders approached the vehicle, and the offenders were aggressive and violent from the start," said Lt. Hamilton Marshmond with Philadelphia police.

While trying to stop them, Salerno was shot once in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects got away in the Kia Soul. The vehicle was last seen going south on 12th Street.

Officials also stated that the suspects may have been looking for a target that night.

Police say they were circling the neighborhood in the Kia Soul.

Anyone with information on this case or who may recognize the suspects depicted above is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS. All tips will be confidential.

If you see these suspects do not approach them, police say, and contact 911 immediately.

The City of Philadelphia is also offering a reward of $20,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.