Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed during an apparent attempted carjacking.

Police: Man killed during attempted carjacking in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed during an apparent attempted carjacking.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at 12th and Porter streets in South Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police officers cordoned off the crime scene.

Police tell Action News that it appears the shooting happened during a carjacking attempt.

Further information on the victim or the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker