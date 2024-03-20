Kimbrady Carriker was held on all charges following a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Suspect in Kingsessing mass shooting that left 5 dead set to stand trial

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The suspect accused of going on a deadly rampage through Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood will have to stand trial.

This decision comes months after Carriker was found unfit to stand trial and ordered by a court-appointed psychiatrist to undergo 60 days of inpatient mental health treatment.

The 40-year-old is accused of shooting eight people and killing five of them back in July of 2023.

Carriker allegedly killed his first victim, Joseph Wamah, on July 2 before killing four others the following day.

The victims killed in the July 3 attack include DaJuan Brown, 15; Lashyd Merritt, 21; Dymire Stanton, 29; and Ralph Moralis, 59.

A 13-year-old and 2-year-old also suffered gunshot wounds and two others, including a 2-year-old, suffered wounds from shattered glass, police said.

Carriker's next court date is set for April 9.