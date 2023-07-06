Here's what we know about the 5 victims of the Philadelphia mass shooting

In his first court hearing on Wednesday morning, 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker was charged with 11 total offenses and several counts of each.

The incident started around 8:30 p.m. on the eve of the Fourth of July in the southwestern part of the city.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Monday, a mass shooting in the city of Philadelphia claimed the lives of five people and left four others wounded.

While a suspect is now in custody, friends and family members of the victims are deep in mourning after another deadly show of gun violence.

On Tuesday, police released the names of the five people who were killed:

- Daujan Brown, 15/M, unknown residence

- Lashyd Merritt, 22, from the 5500 block of Greenway Ave.

- Dymir Stanton, 29, from the 1700 block of S. Frazier St.

- Joseph Wamah, Jr., 31, from the 1600 block of S. 56th St.

- Ralph Moralis, 59, from the 1700 block of S. 56th St.

Investigators initially believed only four people were killed. The fifth victim, Wamah, lived alone and wasn't found until several hours after the shooting.

Now, investigators believe Wamah was the first victim killed.

Wamah's two sisters described their brother as a loving man and a skilled sketch artist.

"I'm going to miss that beautiful smile, I really am. He had the best hugs, he took care of his family," said Josephine Wamah.

Tyrique Glasgow, a mentor and founder of the Young Chances Foundation, is left grieving two people: the youngest and eldest victims.

"It hurts, I'm not going to sugarcoat it," he said.

His cousin, 59-year-old Ralph Moralis, was excited to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding next week.

"He was the one that, regardless of any family function, had that smile," Glasgow said.

Glasgow was also a mentor to 15-year-old Dajuan Brown, who died while protecting his 13-year-old friend from gunfire.

Action News also spoke to Marie Merritt who said her son Lashyd was a good kid who loved his job, his girlfriend, and nieces and nephews.

"You didn't have to ask him to get anything for Christmas. This man would just have it," Marie said just hours after her son was gunned down.

Marie said Lashyd, the youngest of five siblings, was happy.

"All the stuff that goes on in Philadelphia, he wasn't a part of that. The violence, he wasn't part of that," Marie said. "So young and so bright."

Marie also made one message clear to the shooting suspect.

"You took my son. You took my baby. My message to him, you didn't have to do what you did. Whatever thoughts, whatever was going on in your head, you should've gotten help. You should leave people alone and get some help," she said.

An interfaith prayer vigil will be held Wednesday night at the Salt and Light Church in Kingsessing as memorials and vigils are planned to honor the dead.

Police say people called 911 to report a shooting and others flagged down officers.

Arriving officers found several gunshot victims at the scene, and soon after heard more gunfire and ran towards the sound.

That's when officials say officers encountered 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker, and where police were able to corner the suspect.

Carriker has since been charged with 11 total offenses, some of which include murder, attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault.

