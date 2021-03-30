Philadelphia's Kimmel Center hopes to return at full capacity in the fall with 'Hamilton'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Stages have been dark for more than a year, but on Tuesday the Kimmel Center announced the return of its live Broadway programming in the fall.
The season will kick off with 'Hamilton.'
"October 20 will be the opening of Hamilton," said Fran Egler, senior director of programming and presentations at the Kimmel Center. "I think we're going to have to have additional Kleenex dispensers in the lobby. It will be just such a relief to be back and having that live connection to the artists on stage. There's just nothing like it."
The goal is to open all three venues, all 9,000 seats, at full capacity.
The Kimmel Center is working with the CDC and local engineering firms on ventilation and other safety protocols.
"We're going to do what's safest for our guests," says Leslie Patterson Tyler, the senior director of media relations and communications for the Kimmel Center. "Unfortunately, because of a Broadway show, it's almost impossible for us to seat a theater less than 75%. We're going to try to get as close to 100% as possible and do it as safely as possible."
Hamilton is one of 13 award-winning shows on deck for this upcoming season.
The Kimmel Center say it feels like their heart is beating again, as they wait for the curtain to rise in October.
