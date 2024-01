The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra announce new 'Ensemble Arts Philly' brand

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra have announced their new brand called "Ensemble Arts Philly" on Wednesday.

The new name represents a wide variety genres, including Broadway, comedy, theater, jazz, dance, and family presentations.

Performances will be held at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, the Academy of Music, and the Miller Theater.

Ensemble Arts Philly's new website will have all their show details and ticket sales.