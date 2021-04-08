King of Prussia Restaurant Week features ten days of dining and shopping deals for a good cause

King of Prussia Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday and includes ten days of wining, outdoor dining, music and new this year - shopping.
The entire event is COVID friendly with igloos and tents set up as well as take out and delivery options for those who aren't quite ready to get back into the restaurant scene.
And because beach outings are right around the corner, True Food Kitchen may be a wise stop.
Executive Chef Bryan Burger showed Action News a tasty sample of a delicious dish that comes dairy free, gluten free and guilt free.
"People who come here are looking for a healthier option in casual dining. We follow an anti-inflammatory diet, so every ingredient we use has a specific purpose," he said.
King of Prussia Restaurant Week runs April 11-15 and April 18-22. There are 36 eateries participating and 16 retailers.
The event will also raise funds for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
"To rally everyone around an event like this sounds like a daunting task, but it's really not because everyone has a connection to CHOP and wants to support this incredible event," said Rachel Ammon, Director of Marketing, King of Prussia.
The eateries and retailers are pulling together and donating a portion of their proceeds during restaurant week to CHOP.
And while the event hasn't even started yet, it's already a success. Fundraising efforts have already brought in $20,000 for children who need it.
"They've been a great neighbor to this community. They provide so much for so many families and for us to give back in a simple way is just a joy," said Chris Amman, General Manager at Capital Grille.
Perhaps equally as touching as the generosity of these businesses is their willingness to give back when their industries have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic. That's why the organizers split up the ten days of deals.
"This change is really out of respect of the difficult year that our restaurants had. We wanted to make sure on the nights that are really their bread and butter nights that they could still welcome their customers," said Ammon.
In addition to the dining options, there will also be takeout and delivery available as well as live music and even a family fun day on April 17th.
"We are going to fill up pretty quickly as we have seen people are really coming back out, so the sooner you get those reservations in the better you're going to be," said Chef Burger.
For more information on participating locations and to make dining reservations, visit: http://www.koprestaurantweek.com