The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution after the gunfire.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A school in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia is on lockdown after shots were fired outside.

The gunfire was reported just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of Warrington Avenue.

That's right by the Hardy Williams Mastery Charter School.

There are no reports of injuries.

The school is on lockdown as a precaution.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker