Many patients wait too long for knee replacement surgery, study shows

A new study shows that the vast majority of people who need knee replacement wait too long, harming their mobility and overall health.

Doctors at Northwestern University found that 90% of the patients didn't have surgery when they were eligible.

Therefore, their knees deteriorated more and the lead researcher says those people didn't get as much function back afterward.

Some couldn't straighten out their legs, affecting their walking and mobility.
