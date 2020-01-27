Sports

Kobe Bryant death: Fans gather at Staples, Calabasas crash site to honor NBA legend

By ABC7.com staff
CALABASAS, Calif. -- Basketball fans have been gathering near Staples Center and site of the crash that killed Kobe Bryant, sharing memories of the Lakers star even as they continue to process their grief.

One resident of Calabasas, the town where the chopper crashed, said he heard a helicopter flying low overhead in the morning. He didn't realize it had crashed until he heard news reports about Bryant.

"This entire block, this entire street should be dedicated to Kobe Bryant. There should be a memorial," said the fan, A.J. "This is one of the saddest days in sports history, this is one of the saddest days in Los Angeles history. To have someone like Kobe Bryant, someone we all loved so much, for it to end like this, for this to happen to him is incredibly sad, it's horrible."

EMBED More News Videos

Basketball fans have been gathering near Staples Center and the Calabasas site of the crash that killed Kobe Bryant, sharing memories of the Lakers star as they process their grief.



Some fans donned Bryant jerseys as they gathered, remembering his incredible accomplishments on the court and expressing admiration for his character.
"I'm at a loss for words," said one fan, Michael. "I loved him for his work ethic, but I loved him as a family man also."

At Staples Center, thousands of fans showed up, creating impromptu memorials with candles and flowers and holding Lakers banners. A digital sign at LA Live showed an image of Bryant with the words "In Loving Memory of Kobe Bryant."

Fans were also seen gathering near the Lakers practice facility in El Segundo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscalabasaslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles lakerskobe bryanthelicopterhelicopter crash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News