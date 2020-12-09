Food & Drink

'Day of the Dozens' lets you snag 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Get your sweet tooth ready. Krispy Kreme is rolling out a deal that will land you 12 delicious doughnuts for just $1!

It's part of the North Carolina-based company's "Day of the Dozens" promotion.



On Dec. 12 (12/12), you can get a dozen glazed doughnuts for just $1 after purchasing a dozen of any type of doughnuts.

That first dozen could include any of the store's creations, including this year's seasonal specials: the Santa Belly Doughnut, the Present Doughnut, and the Festive Tree Doughnut.



Remember, the doughnut dealers are now also partnering with DoorDash. So you don't even have to leave your home to get your sugar fix this season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdoughnutskrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
New COVID measures may be coming for Pennsylvania
Canada health regulator approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Cyclist in coma on life support after hit-and-run; suspect wanted
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
Pederson is noncommittal on starting Hurts beyond Sunday
'This wave is worse': Nurse warns about COVID dangers
Show More
AccuWeather: Chilly again today with sprinkles, flurries and snow showers
Philly could start offering COVID vaccine next week, officials said
Mother says son fatally shot by deputy while holding sandwich, not gun
Local SPCA seeking foster families for doggy holiday sleepovers
Bennett throws Tayshia a curveball after his elimination
More TOP STORIES News