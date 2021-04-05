Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme creates 2 new Oreo doughnuts

EMBED <>More Videos

Krispy Kreme creates 2 new Oreo doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has created two new doughnuts featuring Oreo.

Both doughnuts will be available through April 18: the Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut and the Oreo Cookie Over-the-Top Doughnut.

The former is an Original Glazed stuffed with a cookies and creme filling, covered with an Oreo cookie glaze and finished with an icing drizzle and Oreo cooie pieces.

The latter is an Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut topped with a cookie and creme filling, drizzled with chocolate icing and topped with an Oreo cookie wafer.

SEE ALSO | How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021

To celebrate the new flavor, Krispy Kreme is running an online special where you can get 50% off a dozen Original Glazed with the purchase of an Oreo Lover's Dozen. Click here and use the promo code COOKIEGLAZE.

The Oreo Lover's Dozen includes 4 Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnuts, 4 Oreo Over-the-Top Doughnuts, and 4 Original Glazed Doughnuts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdoughnutskrispy kremeoreodonuts
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
Woman attacked while walking in Center City on Easter
South Jersey Tragedy: Child dies after falling into septic tank
Montco commissioner launches US Senate bid
Trial in George Floyd's death to turn to ex-cop's training | LIVE
Woman shoots at drive-thru over wait time: police
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands throughout Delaware Valley
Show More
Robbery at Center City Philadelphia hotel
SEPTA reopens station after closure over safety concerns
FL resort abruptly closes, kicks guests out after sold
American Idol recap: Who wore the eye patch, celebrity duets and more!
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy today, staying mild through Thursday
More TOP STORIES News