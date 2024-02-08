New Jersey man sought after skipping trial for human trafficking, child sex crimes charges

This case goes back to 2019 when an undercover detective answered an online ad to meet a 14-year-old girl.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- U.S. Marshals are looking for a New Jersey man who didn't show up for his trial last year.

Kurt Young, 56, has been on the run since September, after authorities say he skipped out on his trial where he faced charges related to human trafficking, engaging in prostitution with a child, and sexual assault.

The suspect is a retired corrections officer.

"We pursue all kinds of investigative leads and there are often reasons to not make it public right away," said New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin. "But we now are asking anyone who has any information about Mr. Young's whereabouts to please call 1-877-WANTED-2."

Authorities say this case goes back to 2019 when an undercover detective answered an online ad to meet a 14-year-old girl in an unnamed Atlantic City casino hotel.

Tiffany Davis and Derek Ross were arrested and charged with human trafficking in that incident.

Through that investigation, authorities say it was discovered that Davis and Ross were bringing the teen girl to the Young's home in Dennis Township for sex.

Court documents show a search warrant was executed at his home in January 2020 and he was arrested.

Ross and Davis pleaded guilty and were sentenced to time in state prison last year.

But when it was time for Young's trial in September, he didn't show up.

"A 14-year-old victim was brought to Mr. Young's house for sex, allegedly, and we're going to bring him to justice just as we did the co-defendants," said Platkin.

He wouldn't say if police think Young is still in the area.

The main concern is that he could be committing similar crimes.

"These cases are horrific. If you're engaged in human trafficking, we're going to find you and we're going to hold you accountable," said Platkin.

Action News reached out to Young's attorney on Wednesday and didn't hear back.

U.S. Marshals are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information on Young's whereabouts should call 1-877-WANTED-2.