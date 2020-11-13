Kutztown University student's death under investigation

KU and State Police, Berks DA investigating report of deceased student at Dixon Hall. Students are asked to avoid investigation area. — Kutztown University (@KutztownU) November 13, 2020

KUTZTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The death of a student on the campus of Kutztown University in Berks County is under investigation.University police, Pennsylvania State Police and the Berks County district attorney are investigating.University officials said Thursday the student died at the Dixon Hall dormitory.Students are being asked to avoid the investigation area.Counseling services will be available for any students in need Friday morning.