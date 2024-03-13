Kylie Kelce set to speak at Cabrini University's final commencement ceremony

The university is set to close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year, marking this as its last graduating class.

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Kylie Kelce, who's married to former Eagles center Jason Kelce, is set to speak at Cabrini University's final commencement ceremony.

The Delaware County university announced the decision on Tuesday.

The university is set to close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year, marking this as its last graduating class.

Villanova University will assume ownership of the land on which Cabrini is located, which is about 2.5 miles away from the Villanova campus.

The decision to close the university came in June of 2023.

Kelce, who graduated from Cabrini in 2017, will speak at the undergraduate ceremony on May 19, university officials stated.

Dr. Rachel Slaughter - an educator, author, and international speaker - will speak to Cabrini's graduate students on the same day.

Kelce earned a B.A. in Communications from Cabrini and was a four-year starter on their field hockey team.

She said going to Cabrini changed her life.

"One of the best decisions I've ever made was to become a part of the Cabrini field hockey family," Kelce said in the university press release. "The experience gave me memories and friendships that will last a lifetime."

After graduation, Kelce went on to become a head varsity field hockey coach at Lower Merion High School, her alma mater.

She is also a supporter of (Be)Philly and the Eagles Autism Foundation, helping both organizations to raise money and awareness.

Kelce also hosts an annual charity event for the autism foundation in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. In its second year, the event raised $150,000.

Cabrini's commencement ceremonies are by invitation only and will be held on campus in Nerney Field House, located in Dixon Center.

Kelce is expected to speak at 9:30 a.m. and Slaughter will take the stage at 1 p.m.