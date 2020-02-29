1 killed in shootout at LA Fitness parking lot in King of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was killed during a shootout in the parking lot of an LA Fitness in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, police said.It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday at the King of Prussia Town Center at Village Drive and South Goddard Boulevard.Police say it appears the shooting occurred as two men were leaving the gym following an argument on the basketball court.They said both men fired at each other.One man was taken to Paoli Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.The man that fired the fatal shot was being interviewed by police.