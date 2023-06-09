LA Rams coach Raheem Morris reunited with boy he helped save from drowning at Las Vegas hotel pool

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was reunited with the child he helped save from drowning at the Encore Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was reunited with the child he helped save in Las Vegas this past weekend on Memorial Day.

Joe Stanley said his family was at the pool at the Encore Las Vegas when his 7-year-old son ran over to him and told him his younger son Wyatt was under the water.

"There was no heartbeat. There was no pulse. When I picked him up. He was laying he was actually face down his nose at the bottom of the pool," Stanley said.

Morris was also at the Encore Las Vegas with his family. He and Dr. Andrew Oleskyn, an emergency room physician, jumped in to help after hearing a scream.

"And I could just feel the panic of it all when you feel like you're alone and I just looked at her in the face and asked her where's your AED machine?" Morris said.

While the lifeguard started CPR compressions, Morris got the automatic external defibrillator (AED).

Morris gave credit to the teams' recent CPR, AED and first aid training for knowing the proper protocols.

"I'm just thankful I knew what to do," Raheem Morris added to ESPN. "You just never know when you're going to need that stuff."

Wyatt's pulse returned and he was rushed to the hospital, where Dr. Oleksyn saved him.

"I got emotional at that point because it's like, not only did you save Wyatt but you saved his family," Oleksyn said.

"We are truly so happy that Raheem was there and Dr. Andrew was there and truly, again, miracle. God placed them all directly where they needed to be," said Kelseigh Stanley, Wyatt's mother.

Most public buildings are equipped with AED machines, a helpful tool placed over the heart in emergency situations. Health experts say it's important to familiarize yourself with them, as they can be lifesaving.