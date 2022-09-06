Labor Day travel from the Jersey Shore 'not as bad as expected'

"We left around 4:30 p.m. and traffic wasn't too bad. We hit a little on the AC Expressway at the Egg Harbor Tolls," said Harvey Sokoloff of North Wales.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Labor Day weekend has come to an end, and many people left the Jersey Shore early Monday to avoid traffic.

The good news: drivers said the roads were much better than they expected.

Chopper 6 was overhead as many were traveling home. It wasn't bumper to bumper and the bridges were clear, but there was some heavy volume on Route 42.

Before the trip home, many enjoyed a final swim in the ocean and trip to the boardwalk.

In Margate, the Dairy Bar and Burger were still serving up plenty of treats on this unofficial last day of summer.

Owner Chris Clayton says it was a little challenging at times.

"Obviously everyone is having a little bit of a labor issue this year. But the best part of hiring young men and women is we're their first step in the escalator. So, we felt it a little bit but we got through thank God," said Clayton.

For those who travel by plane this Labor Day, things seemed to be faring well at Philadelphia International Airport.

"It was actually painless. I flew another carrier, got to Atlanta fine. It was painless. I found it wasn't as crowded in the airport," explained Lisa Welch.

According to a spokesperson for PHL, Monday is considered to be the last peak travel day for the long holiday weekend.

PHL is seeing roughly a 17% increase in passengers this year, compared to Labor Day weekend in 2021.

Motorists traveling on Route 42 approaching Camden and the Walt Whitman Bridge were met with steady but moving traffic Monday evening.

People didn't seem to mind the congestion after being blessed with great weather for the last big weekend down the shore.

"We didn't expect too much ya know? It was wonderful, a great summer, just a great summer," said Beverly Sokoloff of North Wales.