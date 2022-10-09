Who killed Lamont Brown? $20,000 reward offered for info

It's been two years since 17-year-old Lamont Brown was killed in Northeast Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are asking for the public's help in finding the killer of a teenager.

"This happened on October 5, 2020, at about 6:40 p.m. Police responded to a man with a gun upon arrival at 5600 block of Langdon Street. They found a subject, he was shot," said John Apeldorn of the Citizens Crime Commission.

Police placed Brown in a patrol car and rushed him to the hospital but he died later that night. Detectives say they have little to go on with this case and just want Brown's name out there.

"Somebody had to see something, somebody knows something."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"A lot of people are afraid to make that call. You can call us we don't want your name. We're going to give you a code number that code number will identify you," said Apeldorn.