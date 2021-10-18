Philadelphia Eagles

'You are not alone:' Eagles' Lane Johnson issues message on anxiety, depression

"I am excited to re-join my teammates & coaches," Johnson said.
By
Can Eagles turn the season around after loss to Buccaneers?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is speaking out about his battle with anxiety and depression.

The team has said Johnson missed the past three games of the season due to a personal issue.

On Monday morning, Johnson issued a statement about what he's been going through in his life.

Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson (65) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia.

AP Photo/Rich Schultz



"I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support over the last two weeks. I appreciate the positive notes and messages as I've worked hard to restore my personal life. Depression and anxiety are things I've dealt with for a long time and have kept hidden from my friends and family. If you're reading this and struggling, please know that you are not alone," Johnson said.

He then had a message for his team and Eagles fans.

"I am excited to re-join my teammates & coaches. I'm grateful for the entire Eagles community and looking forward to continuing to play in front of the best fans in the world! #FlyEaglesFly," Johnson said.



According to the CDC, about one out of every six adults will have depression at some time in their life. They said depression affects about 16 million American adults every year.

Anyone can get depressed, and depression can happen at any age and in any type of person.

"Many people who experience depression also have other mental health conditions. Anxiety disorders often go hand in hand with depression. People who have anxiety disorders struggle with intense and uncontrollable feelings of anxiety, fear, worry, and/or panic. These feelings can interfere with daily activities and may last for a long time," the CDC said.

The CDC said treatment can include getting therapy and/or taking medications.

"Your doctor or a qualified mental health professional can help you determine what treatment is best for you," the CDC said.

The 2-4 Eagles meet the 4-2 Raiders in Los Angeles on Sunday.
