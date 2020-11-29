Woman fatally shot while in car in Lansdale

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman was fatally shot while in her car in Lansdale Saturday night, officials said.It happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Hancock Street and Church Road.Officials said Lansdale Police were dispatched to a vehicle accident and a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived they found a Nissan sedan at the intersection with several bullet holes in the driver's side door.The driver, Ebony Sequita Pack, 30, was found inside with several gunshot wounds. Pack was taken to Abington-Lansdale Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Police said Pack was the only occupant of the car.An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Lansdale Borough Police Department at 215-368-1801 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368