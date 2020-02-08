Hit-and-run driver kills 80-year-old bicyclist in Lansdowne, Delaware County

LANSDOWNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An 80-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver last weekend in Delaware County and police are asking for help finding the suspect.

Lansdowne police say Robert Campbell was on his bicycle around 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 31 when he was hit by two cars at Lansdowne and Stewart avenues.

The driver of the second vehicle stopped, but the driver of the first vehicle took off.

Campbell was taken to the hospital where he died on Monday.

Police say they're looking for a tan or beige four-door car.

"The person who hit him knows he hit a human being, it's not like he hit an animal or something like that. He hit a human being, somebody's loved one out there. We're just hoping, before we find the evidence to come get home, that he'll do the right thing and turn himself in for the family," Lansdowne Police Chief Daniel Donegan.

Investigators say they're reviewing surveillance video from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
