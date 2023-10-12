New Jersey native, DJ confirmed dead in Israel amid growing war

New Jersey native, DJ goes missing in Israel as war escalates

Laor Abramov was from originally Hopewell, Mercer County before he moved overseas.

HOPEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The death toll of American citizens in Israel now stands at 27, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a White House briefing on Thursday.

Fourteen Americans remain unaccounted for.

Among those killed is a 20-year-old New Jersey native and DJ, Laor Abramov, according to Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes.

Action News spoke with Abramov's parents earlier this week, who were hoping their son would return home after attending a music festival in Israel.

"These innocent people were taken by terrorists, by the worst kind of people alive," Abramov's mother Michal Halev said previously.

"We grieve for all whose lives have been taken, including children, the elderly, and entire families, and condemn this shocking attack on Israel," Hughes said.

He also asked residents to join in prayer for Abramov's family and all who remain missing.

