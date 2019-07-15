Large fire rips through home in Philadelphia's Logan section

Firefighters still on scene in Logan for a fully involved house fire on Lindley Street. Neighbors say the house is abandoned @6abc pic.twitter.com/wMQlnLuylh — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) July 15, 2019

You can still see flames on the top floor of the home ... Philly Firefighters still working to get this fire in Logan under control ... @6abc pic.twitter.com/dxtflv5Kkf — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) July 15, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze in the city's Logan section on Sunday night.It happened along the 1200 block of Lindley Avenue.Crews responded around 9:30 p.m. to heavy flames showing from the home.Action News has learned that one home in abandoned and another home was recently renovated.No injuries have been reported.Firefighters brought the blaze under control just after 11:30 p.m.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.