Large fire rips through home in Philadelphia's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze in the city's Logan section on Sunday night.

It happened along the 1200 block of Lindley Avenue.



Crews responded around 9:30 p.m. to heavy flames showing from the home.

Action News has learned that one home in abandoned and another home was recently renovated.

No injuries have been reported.



Firefighters brought the blaze under control just after 11:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
