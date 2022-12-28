Residents rescued from 2nd-floor apartments after car hits building, destroys stairs

Chopper 6 was overhead as two of the rescued residents, including a small child, were brought to safety.

Chopper 6 was over an apartment building rescue in Mercer County

LAWRENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Several residents were rescued from their apartments in Lawrence Twp., Mercer County after a car hit their building and destroyed the exterior staircase.

The crash happened around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Lawrence Road (Route 206).

Police say the driver of a Mazda crashed into the side of the building, knocking down the staircase leading to second-floor apartments.

The driver, a 72-year-old man from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was rushed to the hospital. Police say his condition is still being evaluated.

Chopper 6 was overhead as two of the rescued residents, including a small child, were loaded into the bucket of the fire department's ladder truck and brought to safety.

There were no reported injuries to residents.

Damage to the building is being evaluated by the Lawrence Township Building Inspector.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Shareef Hardin at 609-896-1111 or shardin@lawrencetwp.com.