Officials to provide update after 6 killed in East Lansdowne shooting, house fire

DA Jack Stollsteimer said about 15 minutes after officers arrived, someone inside the home started a fire.

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials are expected to provide an update Wednesday on the officer-involved shooting and house fire that left six people dead in East Lansdowne.

The incident happened on February 7, when police were called to a home at 58 Lewis Avenue in Delaware County for reports of a child shot.

Upon arrival, responding officers were met with gunfire. East Lansdowne Police Officer John Meehan, 44, and Lansdowne Police Officer David Schiazza, 54, were shot during the incident.

Chopper video from the scene showed one officer being dragged away from the area after being injured.

Meehan and Schiazza have since been treated and released. Both officers have more than two decades with their respective departments.

DA Jack Stollsteimer said about 15 minutes after officers arrived, someone inside the home started a fire. The house quickly went up in flames as first responders stood back for safety reasons.

Stollsteimer said that six sets of remains were recovered from the ashes. He said Canh Le, 43, is believed to have killed his niece and probably killed the others as well, and that Le also died in the incident.

PICTURED: Britni McLaughlin-Le, 37, Xuoug Le, 40, and their three children, Natalya, 17, Nakayla, 13, and Xavier, 10.

"Our assumption is that they were shot by gunfire and then there was a fire set, but we have no idea whether or not that's true," said Stollsteimer earlier this month.

The mother of Canh Le said her other son, Xuong Le, and his wife, Britni McLaughlin-Le, as well as their three children, NaKayla, 13, NaTayla, 17, and Xavier, 10, were also killed.

Gunfire could be heard during a 911 call, and Stollsteimer said family members said Canh Le shot one of the children. Le's mother escaped the house to seek safety and summon help.

Stollsteimer said remains believed to be Canh Le's were found near a gun that was also recovered from the fire remnants.

Court records show that Canh Le was arrested in 2006 in Delaware County and charged with making terroristic threats, trespassing and disorderly conduct. Details of the incident were not immediately available, but the first charge was later dropped and he was put in a diversion program on the two lesser charges, leading him to serve 32 hours of community service and pay $1,400 in fines during a year of probation.