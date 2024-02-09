The shooter and brother's family are presumed dead, surviving family members say

Search continues for more remains of family presumed dead in East Lansdowne home

The shooter and brother's family are presumed dead, surviving family members say

The shooter and brother's family are presumed dead, surviving family members say

The shooter and brother's family are presumed dead, surviving family members say

The shooter and brother's family are presumed dead, surviving family members say

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The search continues Friday for more remains at an East Lansdowne home in Delaware County, where a gunman opened fire Wednesday, shooting two police officers, before setting the house on fire.

Six people from the same family are presumed dead inside the residence, including the apparent gunman, a surviving family member told Action News.

Three bodies, including that of a child and a gun, were recovered from the charred rubble Thursday afternoon.

The alleged shooter has been identified by his mother as 43-year-old Canh Le, who says he is dead.

She also said her other son, Xuong Le, and his wife, Britni McLaughlin-Le, as well as their three children, NaKayla, 13, NaTayla, 17, and Xavier, 10, are also presumed dead.

RELATED: What we're learning about family presumed dead in East Lansdowne home

PICTURED: Britni McLaughlin-Le, 37, Xuoug Le, 40, and their three children, Natalya, 17, Nakayla, 13, and Xavier, 10.

It all began with a 911 call

It all began with a 911 call reporting that a child had been shot. A fire then erupted in the home at 58 Lewis Ave. shortly after gunfire. The incident left two police officers injured and the home in ruins.

"We're still at the stage of trying to get into the house bit by bit and recover bodies and evidence," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

Canh's mother, Chin Le, told Action News that she heard him arguing with his 13-year-old niece in an upstairs bedroom.

She said she heard Canh say he was going to get a gun. That's when her husband took her out of the home and the shots were fired.

Chin said it was her husband who called 911.

Police were immediately met by gunfire when they arrived at the scene Wednesday afternoon and two officers -- one from the Lansdowne Police Department and another from the East Lansdowne Police Department -- were both shot.

CHOPPER VIDEO: Officers shot while responding to shooting involving child

2 officers shot in East Lansdowne, Delaware County

During the chaos, Upper Darby police were able to quickly grab ballistic shields and dragged the injured officers to safety.

Neighbor Derrick Richardson recorded cell phone video of the chaotic scene as officers helped an injured officer and called for a medic while they were under fire.

Neighbor Derrick Richardson recorded cell phone video of the chaotic scene as officers helped an injured officer while they were under fire.

Stollsteimer said about 15 minutes after officers arrived, someone inside the home started a fire. The house quickly went up in flames as first responders stood back for safety reasons.

Intense flames were initially seen rising from the roof and top floor of the three-story home before spreading to the lower levels, largely gutting the structure.

Sources told Action News on Thursday that the shooter was believed to be firing from the third floor of the house.

Upper Darby Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt described a volatile and dangerous scene when officers from his department responded to the home and were able to rescue the two wounded officers.

"All officers that were on the scene initially were taking on fire, and then when they removed themselves from it, there was no more gunfire at that point," Bernhardt said.

Chopper video also showed one officer being carried away from the scene and being put in an ambulance.

Chopper video: Officers dragged to safety after being shot in Delaware County

Chin said she has no idea why her son had a gun, adding that he had no known history of mental illness. She also said the family did not have a history of arguments.

The blaze raged on for hours as crews worked to get it under control once it was deemed safe to do so.

District Attorney, law enforcement officials provide update on house fire, officer-involved shooting in East Lansdowne, Pa.

The massive plume of smoke could be seen across the community. It was so intense it was picked up on StormTracker 6 radar.

Recovery and investigation

Crews spent Thursday trying to recover the bodies from the rubble. Wisps of smoke were visible from the charred remains of the house as investigators examined the home.

The fire did so much damage it may not ever be possible to determine how it started or who did the shooting, Stollsteimer said.

"If we ever determine it, it won't be any time soon," he said.

An excavator was being used to tear down the walls left standing after the fire gutted the building, scooping debris to be sifted by investigators. A medical examiner's office vehicle was also there.

Exactly how many victims were shot is unclear and cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

Remembering the victims

Chin Le says she and her family came to the United States in 1981 and have lived in the area for 40 years.

It's believed the children went to schools in the William Penn School District. District officials released a statement on Thursday saying it is still gathering information and providing counseling.

On Thursday night, Hendrix Chandler brought a sign and stuffed animals to the scene to remember the victims.

"I went to school with this kid and he died in the fire. It's pretty sad," she said.

IMAGE: Hendrix Chandler brought a sign and stuffed animals to the scene of the fire on Feb. 9, 2024, to remember the victims.

McLaughlin-Le's family also issued a statement regarding the presumed death of their loved ones.

"Britni and Xuoug were a happily married couple for 17 years, loving and devoted parents to their three children, their extended family, and their beloved friends," the McLaughlin family said in a statement. "Our hearts are broken and we vow to cherish the memories of our loved ones, and we will work to ensure that their legacies live on."

Lansdowne Officer David Schiazza, 54, who was wounded in the leg, was discharged from Penn Presbyterian Hospital at 3 p.m. Thursday, rolled out of the hospital in a wheelchair and greeted by rows of fellow officers who stood at attention and saluted. He waved and flashed a thumbs-up sign through the passenger-side window as he was driven away.

Police officer released from hospital after being shot in East Lansdowne

The other wounded officer, 44-year-old John Meehan of the East Lansdowne Police Department, required lengthy surgery to his arm and could be released from Penn Presbyterian Hospital by Friday, Stollsteimer said.

Both officers have more than two decades with their respective departments.

Neighbors recall chaos

"I heard a lot of gunshots as I just came from the store and then I smelled the smoke about 10 minutes later. And I just seen cops come everywhere, running in their vests and everything," said one resident. "I heard [ them ] yelling 'active shooter, get in the house, barricade, don't come out,'" a neighbor said.

The incident unfolded as school was letting out and families were walking back home.

The entire block was evacuated, according to the district attorney. A man who lives nearby described the frightening scene.

"There was rapid gunfire. I was just sitting on the couch, then I heard, 'Pop! Pop! Pop!' (I) peeked out to see, then literally 10 seconds later cops were coming out from everywhere in every direction yelling, 'Active shooter! Close your door,'" he said.

'Get in the house': Resident recalls emergency response after officers shot

'Get in the house': Resident recalls emergency response after officers shot

Other residents described the chaos as they ran into their homes.

"All the cops was coming with guns, rifles out and I said, 'Close the door, leave the groceries'. My hood was up and my car was open," recalled Veronica Carrington.

"My kids were scared and then I said, 'Get away from the windows, get down, until we know it's all safe and everything.' And my little 4-year-old goes, 'Mommy I'm so scared.' And I'm like, 'It's OK babe,'" added Stevie Ann of East Lansdowne.

A SWAT vehicle was also seen breaking down a wall of the home.

SWAT vehicle rams burning Delaware County home after officers shot

"I saw the SWAT team, they were parked up on my lawn, they packed into the back of the SWAT vehicle. I think they were attempting to use the SWAT vehicle as shield, but the fire just got to be out of control," Richardson said.

"Everybody in Delaware County should be praying for these two officers who ran towards fire when everybody else can run away from it," Stollsteimer said.

"I feel sorry for the people involved [ and ] the officers that got shot. I feel like if it is true with this 11-year-old -- I hope it's not true because I couldn't imagine losing one of mine -- It's just a sad situation," said Stevieann, who is also a neighbor.

"Seeing an incident like this happen is like, nobody would've ever seen this type of thing coming. It's shocking, it's still shocking. Loss for words, so prayers and condolences," added fellow neighbor Tayvon.

Stollsteimer credits the Upper Darby Police Department for helping out their neighboring officers.

DA Jack Stollsteimer provides update on shooting the injured 2 officers in East Lansdowne

DA Jack Stollsteimer, law enforcement officials provide update on 2 officers shot in East Lansdowne

"It was because of the Upper Darby Police Department, who also responded to that call, that these officers are alive today. They were dragged out of danger by Upper Darby police officers," said Stollsteimer. "Everybody in law enforcement and Delaware County works together."

"I just can't thank these officers and this team enough for the heroism displayed every single day by our police officers throughout the county, or particularly today. I can't thank Upper Darby police officers enough for what they did to drag these two gentlemen away from the gunfire - or we might be having a whole different conversation tonight about what happened," Stollsteimer added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.