More than 20 lead poisoning cases in Pennsylvania linked to tainted applesauce

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Health Department says it has reported nearly two dozen cases of lead poisoning to the CDC in connection to tainted applesauce.

At least one of those cases is out of Philadelphia.

Those numbers include 22 probable and 1 suspected case of applesauce packets that contained high levels of lead.

They were sold under various names including WanaBana and Weis store brands.

Impacted Pennsylvania counties include:

Allegheny Co.

Cumberland Co.

Chester Co.

Delaware Co.

Erie Co.

Mercer Co.

Monroe Co.

Lancaster Co.

Montgomery Co.

Northumberland Co.

Philadelphia

The health department said it is not reporting the exact number of cases in each county in an effort to protect patients' identities.

The CDC has recorded 468 cases nationwide, with 111 of them confirmed.

The contamination was traced back to a ground cinnamon processing plant in Ecuador, which is no longer in operation.