We are taking a ride on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway. It starts in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County and takes passengers on a 70-minute round-trip ride.

One Tank Trip: Take a ride on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway

JIM THORPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- All aboard in this week's One Tank Trip.

Photojournalist Albert Castro takes us on board.