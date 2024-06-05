University of the Arts president resigns amid sudden closure; Temple explores possible merger

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University is exploring opportunities to merge with the soon-to-be shuttered University of the Arts.

This comes just hours after UArts President Kerry Walk resigned, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. She has not yet stated a reason for her abrupt resignation.

Temple Trustee Mitchell Morgan confirmed the information regarding a possible merger to Action News on Tuesday.

Morgan said he has reached out to the governor and mayor's office to see if anything can be done.

A statement from Temple read in part, "Our top priority is working to ensure that all UArts students have a path to completing their studies."

The initiative comes after UArts said it will close for good on Friday.

In a news release sent out earlier this week, the art school blamed the closure on decreased enrollment, mounting debt, and an urgent crisis, but did not provide details of the crisis.

UArts officials were supposed to have a town hall meeting on Monday to address student and staff concerns over the imminent closure, but it was canceled minutes before.

That prompted protests on the South Broad Street campus that extended overnight Monday into Tuesday.

