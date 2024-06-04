Body cam video captures Atlantic City officer rescuing teen, pets from fire

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Newly released body cam footage shows the police rescue of a teenage girl and several pets from a house fire in Atlantic City.

The fire broke out on May 26 at a home on the 800 block of Maryland Avenue.

Officer Riley Flynn was on patrol when he saw smoke coming from the home.

He kicked in the door and went to the second floor where he found a 17-year-old girl and led her to safety.

He then went back inside and rescued three dogs and one cat.

"I commend Officer Flynn for his quick actions in not only rescuing a teenager, but also going back inside to rescue the animals who I know are part of their family," said Chief James Sarkos.

Officials say the fire originated in the kitchen.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.