Expert tips for how to be an LGBTQ ally

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In October, we celebrated National Coming Out Day.
Every person has their own journey in understanding what it means to support LGBTQ people, whether you're part of the community or not. One way to support your family and friends is being an LGBTQ Ally.
This takes many forms including getting educated about the range of sexualities, using appropriate pronouns and language, and listening.
Some may have questions about how to better support the LGBTQ community.
Dane Menkin, a Nurse Practitioner and the Division Director of LGBTQ Services at Main Line Health, offers some tips and information for how to be an LGBTQ ally in this month's Weekend Extra.
Menkin is passionate about providing LGBTQ-accessible services and empowering other providers to do the same.
