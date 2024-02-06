LGBTQ+ advocates in Pennsylvania urge for updates to Older Americans Act

A growing concern is the rising number of older Americans and whether there are enough resources for them.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Members of the LGBTQ+ community in Pennsylvania say a law created in 1965 to protect older Americans needs an update.

It's one of the things state lawmakers could work on when the new legislative session begins on Tuesday. Advocates want lawmakers to ensure the Older Americans Act is inclusive of LGBTQ+ seniors.

"Statistics say, by 2030, there will be seven million seniors 65 and over," said Elder Initiative Program Manager Ed Williams with the William Way Center, which addresses the needs of people in the LBGTQ+ community in the Philadelphia area.

A growing concern is the rising number of older Americans and whether there are enough resources for them.

That's why the William Way Center's Elder Initiative puts a focus on LGBTQ+ seniors.

"(LGBTQ+ people are) twice as likely to live alone. We're four to five times less likely to have children," said Williams.

With less support during their golden years, state resources are even more crucial for LGBTQ+ seniors.

Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta (D - 185th District) is calling on his colleagues to give attention to the issue in the upcoming legislative session.

"To ensure we're looking at all the way LGBTQ+ folks, particularly our LGBTQ+ seniors, receive services from the state and how we can buttress and expand those services," said Kenyatta, who is also a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

That could include pushing for updates to the Older Americans Act.

"First, we're going to see what the governor proposes in his budget address," said Kenyatta, speaking of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's budget address scheduled for Tuesday.

Our 6abc data team found more than 924,300 Americans age 65 and over identify as LGBTQ+. That's about 2% of that age group.

In 2021, lawmakers updated the interpretation of the federal Older Americans Act to classify LGBTQ+ older adults as "a population of greatest social need."

That created changes like more outreach and cultural competency training for medical professionals.

"There are some people I know that have not disclosed to their health care provider that they're gay. They're in their 70s and 80s," said Williams of the need for LGBTQ+ individuals to feel they'll be respected by medical professionals.

Already having sponsored The Fairness Act in the last legislative session, Kenyatta says lawmakers have more work to do when it comes to providing for LGBTQ+ seniors.

"Pennsylvania is a state with so many folks in the golden years of their lives," he said.

Some legislative changes are already in the works when it comes to creating more resources for older members of the LGBTQ+ community.

That includes a bill that would provide grants for senior centers in the LGBTQ+ community.