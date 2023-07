Investigators are working to determine if a lightning strike caused a fire that heavily damaged a home in Christiana, Delaware.

Neighbors: Lightning hit Christiana home before it caught fire

It happened on the 100 block of Diminish Drive just after 9:30 p.m.

Neighbors tell Action News they saw lightning hit the home before it caught fire.

They then ran to alert the residents inside.

Everyone was able to get out safely.