Philadelphia, PennDOT officials present safety improvement plan for crash-prone street

Organizers said it's about $200,000 worth of improvements just for signing, pavement markings, and rumble strips.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many residents said Lincoln Drive in the West Mount Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia has been a dangerous main road for decades.

"They go way too fast," said Sybil Murphy, who has lived along the road for years. "There have been accidents. We have people who drive into our yard. I think about three or four times."

Philadelphia police have responded to several crashes on the road.

They just responded to an overturned vehicle around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, and a woman was rushed to the hospital.

In July 2022, police said a 24-year-old lost her life when a speeding tow truck broadsided her vehicle.

"It's terrible because you have to come out and make sure someone is okay," said Cathy Davis, who lived along the road for about 20 years and recently had to fix her fence after a crash.

"Then, we have to come out with a broom and sweep up all the things," she added.

Neighbors also said traffic became worse when crews transformed the road from two lanes to one each way, and drivers started to illegally pass each other.

Dozens of residents listened to a virtual presentation on Wednesday to learn about the short-term safety improvement plans for Lincoln Drive from Wayne Avenue to West Allen Lane from PennDOT and the city's Streets Department.

"No turn on red signs, we're adding those," said Vincent DeFlavia, a regional leader with Traffic Planning and Design Inc. who is working with PennDOT on this project.

"Additional 'Do Not Enter' signs, so people aren't driving the wrong way, providing some 'Lane Use Control' signs, some one-ways," DeFlavia continued.

They're also going to include speed feedback displays and rumble strips to keep drivers in their lane, and to fix improper passing.

"The left turn lane has been shortened and defined more with a taper area, so it's not as long as it was before," said DeFlavia. "We didn't feel like there was a need for an unlimited left turn lane that was being used illegally by some to pass vehicles."

Organizers said it's about $200,000 worth of improvements just for signing, pavement markings, and rumble strips.

PennDOT is expected to begin work on the short-term improvements this fall, and then city crews will start in the spring.

They also have a long-term improvement plan that's in its design phase.

The goal is to upgrade all signalized intersections with new equipment, add ADA ramps, pedestrian countdown signals, and more.

DeFlavia said there could be an approval in fall 2024 and construction to be in 2025.