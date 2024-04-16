The month-long traffic safety initiative has already started and will last through May 15.

Philadelphia police crack down on all traffic violations along North Broad Street

Philadelphia police crack down on all traffic violations along North Broad Street

Philadelphia police crack down on all traffic violations along North Broad Street

Philadelphia police crack down on all traffic violations along North Broad Street

Philadelphia police crack down on all traffic violations along North Broad Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are focused on a new, month-long program aimed at making North Broad Street safer.

The North Broad Street Traffic Initiative will have Philadelphia police actively making more stops.

"It's no secret to anyone across the city that driving conditions are a little crazy," says Deputy Commissioner Michael Cram.

From City Hall to Cheltenham Avenue, expect to see more Philadelphia police officers on patrol along Broad Street with a special focus on enforcing traffic laws.

"When you look at the numbers right now -- 1,500 accidents alone on an eight-mile stretch -- that is pretty significant," said Cram.

The month-long traffic safety initiative has already started and will last through May 15.

"Taking the lights, blocking the intersection, blocking the crosswalks, you name it, if it's a violation, it's going to be enforced," said Cram.

City resident Charles Blakesley says he elects to wear a reflective vest while walking across Broad Street.

"It's pretty scary watching the cars and motorcycles go up and down here," said Blakesley.

The eight-mile stretch along North Broad Street is also a popular spot to gather for ATV and dirtbike riders.

There's a separate Philadelphia police ATV and dirtbike detail focused on preventing large ride-outs.

"A lot of that depends on the weather, you'll see a detail out there today, it's beautiful out," said Cram.

He went on to say that there will be no warnings in this rollout. If found in violation, you will be getting a ticket.