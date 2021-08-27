2 suspects wanted after altercation, shooting inside Lincoln University dorm

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lincoln University students are on alert after a shooting in a campus dorm.
Police say it all started with an altercation just after 11 p.m. Thursday night in Chester County.
Authorities confirm to Action News that at least two shots were fired.
One person was injured in the shooting.
Investigators are looking for two suspects at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Lincoln University Police Department at 484-365-8139.
