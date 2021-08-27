Man gravely wounded after being shot in the head outside bar in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot outside a bar in North Philadelphia.It happened at the 32nd Street Pub at 32nd Street and Allegheny Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Friday.Witnesses say the gunman and the victim were talking inside, then the victim walked out a side door to leave.The gunman came up behind him, shot him once in the head, got in an SUV, and left.Officers rushed the 33-year-old victim to the hospital, but they're not sure if he'll survive.Police say the shooter was wearing a pink or light-colored baseball cap and possibly a green jacket.