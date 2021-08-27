shooting

Man gravely wounded after being shot in the head outside bar in North Philadelphia

Witnesses say the gunman and the victim were talking inside the bar just before the shooting.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man gravely wounded after being shot in the head outside bar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot outside a bar in North Philadelphia.

It happened at the 32nd Street Pub at 32nd Street and Allegheny Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Witnesses say the gunman and the victim were talking inside, then the victim walked out a side door to leave.

The gunman came up behind him, shot him once in the head, got in an SUV, and left.

Officers rushed the 33-year-old victim to the hospital, but they're not sure if he'll survive.

Police say the shooter was wearing a pink or light-colored baseball cap and possibly a green jacket.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiagun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man dies after shooting outside Wilmington gas station; 2 sought
2 rideshare drivers shot in separate Philadelphia shootings
Officer wounded after police chase, gun battle released from hospital
Man arrested after shots fired outside Haverford Twp. bowling alley
TOP STORIES
2-alarm fire erupts after car slams into Chester, Pa. home
Evacuations resume after Kabul bombings as death toll now over 100
Philadelphia airport will soon be welcoming Afghan refugees
Truck repair shop in Bucks County consumed by fire
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory Today, Flash Flood Watches Posted
Pennridge School Board votes to pause diversity program
New images released of what Fairmount Park rapist could look like
Show More
Local lawmakers weighing on deadly Kabul airport attack
Man dies after being assaulted with rock outside Philly school
COVID-19 survivor goes home after being in medically induced coma
Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic
Police investigate stolen van that belongs to nonprofit in Roxborough
More TOP STORIES News