Man gravely wounded after being shot in the head outside bar in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot outside a bar in North Philadelphia.
It happened at the 32nd Street Pub at 32nd Street and Allegheny Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Friday.
Witnesses say the gunman and the victim were talking inside, then the victim walked out a side door to leave.
The gunman came up behind him, shot him once in the head, got in an SUV, and left.
Officers rushed the 33-year-old victim to the hospital, but they're not sure if he'll survive.
Police say the shooter was wearing a pink or light-colored baseball cap and possibly a green jacket.
Witnesses say the gunman and the victim were talking inside the bar just before the shooting.
