Liquor-filled candy seized in police raid at NetCost Market in Somerton

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5734599" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A police raid at a business in Philadelphia's Somerton section as by reported Bob Brooks during Action News at 11 on December 4, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police's Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement raided a grocery store in the Somerton section of Philadelphia for hours Wednesday.It began with an undercover operation at the NetCost Market on Bustleton Avenue.Customers and employees told Action News that the BLCE was removing boxes containing liquor-filled candy.Action News cameras captured officers removing boxes and placing them into a police truck.Investigators were at the store from about 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.NetCost, which also has locations in New York and New Jersey, is billed as a market for international foods.Liquor-filled candy is very popular in many European countries around the holidays; but with the liquor laws in Pennsylvania, stores aren't allowed to sell those candies just anywhere.There is no word on fines or possible charges.State police have not provided any details yet on this investigation.