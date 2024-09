Live Nation offers $25 tickets to live performances during Concert Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the 10th year, Live Nation is offering concert tickets for only $25 to dozens of live performances.

The deals will be available during Concert Week, which takes place May 8 to May 14.

Officials say the promotion spans various venues including clubs, arenas, and amphitheaters.

Some of the shows on the promo list in the Philadelphia area include New Kids on the Block, Alanis Morissette, Janet Jackson, and Maxwell & Missy Elliot.