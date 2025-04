3 men accused of putting skimming device at Family Dollar on Chester Pike in Sharon Hill

Police are looking for three men accused of putting a skimming device at a Family Dollar in Sharon Hill.

Police are looking for three men accused of putting a skimming device at a Family Dollar in Sharon Hill.

Police are looking for three men accused of putting a skimming device at a Family Dollar in Sharon Hill.

Police are looking for three men accused of putting a skimming device at a Family Dollar in Sharon Hill.

SHARON HILL, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are looking for three men accused of putting a skimming device at a Family Dollar in Sharon Hill.

The device was found on a credit card reader at a Family Dollar along the 1400 block of Chester Pike.

Police are looking for three men accused of putting a skimming device at a Family Dollar in Sharon Hill.

Investigators say it happened two weeks ago, but the skimmer wasn't discovered until days later.

If you shop at that store, check your credit card and banking statements for suspicious activity.