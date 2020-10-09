Philly firefighters, paramedics union asks leaders to rescind Trump endorsement

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6705846" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Controversy has erupted over the endorsement of President Donald Trump by the Philadelphia firefighters and paramedics' union, Local 22.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several Philadelphia firefighters and paramedics are demanding that their Local 22 union leaders rescind its endorsement of President Donald Trump.The group met outside the union building in the city's Spring Garden section on Thursday wearing shirts that read "Local 22 members not in support of Donald Trump."Local 22 broke from the national organization, IAFF, which previously endorsed Joe Biden.Many of these firefighters and EMTs say the union's executive board should have put the endorsement to a vote.Jeremiah Laster, a 30-year member and paramedic told Action News last week, "I think it was a very unwise and foolish move by the union. Only 554 people, according to their survey results, actually voted. That is not an overwhelming endorsement."The union has not responded to Action News' request for comment.