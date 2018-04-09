SYRIA

Local Syrian immigrants distressed over war-torn homeland

EMBED </>More Videos

Local Syrian immigrants react to wartorn conditions: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 9, 2018 (WPVI)

By
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Inside the Syrian Arab American Charity Association, many Syrian natives are distressed over images from the war-torn country.

"Most of my family members are here but the entire Syrian community is my family," said Samir Georges. "That's my motherland, so it really hurts."

Volunteers continue organizing boxes of food for people who need help in the Allentown community, not only for refugees and fellow Syrians who have come to the United States but for anyone in need.

At least 40 people, including children, were killed this weekend during a poisonous gas attack in a suburb of Damascus.

On Sunday, President Trump accused Russia and Iran.



There was more bloodshed Monday on a Syrian air base, where 14 were killed after warplanes fired missiles.

Tonight the volunteers in Allentown are not saying who they think is responsible. Instead, they are focusing on how leaders can make this end.

"It's a heartbreaker. I wish it would stop. I wish there was a solution instead of fighting," said Georges. "Whether a kid or an adult I hate to see anybody get hurt like that. Nobody deserving it whether it's true the government behind it or not it's just a guess, you hear both sides of the story."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newssyria
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SYRIA
Trump staking claim of 'Mission Accomplished' in Syria
Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov issues statement on Syria strikes
Russia says alleged chemical attack in Syria staged by UK
Trump says Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'
Trump warns Russia: "Get ready" for attack on Syria
More syria
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News