Local women march for the 3rd year in a row for change

They expressed themselves in many ways. Some did so with signs, and others with speeches.They marched down the Parkway to the Art Museum on Saturday in the name and sake of women.Carol Pasquarello of South Philadelphia said, "It's a chance for all of us and all our big cities to have our voices heard about issues that are important to us."The crowd wasn't as big a years past. But the messages shared today were just as important.For Gillian Johnson, this was a teaching moment her daughter Alessandra."It's important we have to teach our daughters to advocate for themselves. They have rights which should be supported and they have a voice and they should use it," said Gillian Johnson of Ardmore.There were all kinds of causes, issues, and rights being marched for.George Santaniello of Sellersville said, "I worked for Ford and got laid off and Trump said he was going to bring jobs back to America, not disgrace."On top of the march and rally at the Art Museum, there was a second Women's March that went to Love Park.Some say the division contributed to the lower numbers.The reason Women's March, Inc., the organization that formed the original march in 2016 has faced scrutiny after its leaders failed to address accusations of anti-Semitism and racism among their founders.As a result, this second rally was formed by those who broke away.But what we saw were most people visiting both stages.Deborah Thomas of Bryn Mawr said, "I believe in pay equity and the fact women should be safe. To me it's not a dueling rally, to me we are all here to support one thing that's women.""I think it should have been conclusive and 100 percent together," said Gwendolyn Carry of East Falls.There certainly seems to be some disappointment with the fact there was not just one but two separate rallies happening today and those we spoke with hope next year they can come together.