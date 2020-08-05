6-year-old Castro Valley-native Andy Soulard raises over $200K to help save Oakland Zoo

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. -- Six-year-old Castro Valley native Andy Soulard was heartbroken to hear that the Oakland Zoo may need to shut down permanently.Her love for animals sparked a monthlong mission to raise money to save one of her favorite places.She started off the fundraiser by donating the $5 she received from the Tooth Fairy. After that, the donations came pouring in. For donations over $25, Andy would send a handmade bracelet to the contributor.Today, Andy has sent out over 800 bracelets and amassed over $223,000.After struggling financially due to closure amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Oakland Zoo has now been able to reopen.