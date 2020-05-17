El Bolillo pays it forward to lift spirits in the community

PASADENA, Texas -- If you're looking for authentic, south-of-the-border style sweets, it's hard to beat the pan dulce at El Bolillo Bakery.

When the beloved Houston-area panaderia first opened in 1998, owner Kirk Michaelis started giving away free bread so that he could meet new customers.

Since then, El Bolillo's giving spirit has only grown stronger. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, El Bolillo is again giving back to the customers that have made the bakery a success for so many years.

The staff has hosted several giveaways, handing out free bags filled with bread to the first 500 customers that drive up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenafoodcommunity strongmore in commonktrkfeel goodlocalishbe localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car race turns into shooting that sparks police chase
Gov. Wolf to red zone counties: 'We're trying to keep people safe'
11 Los Angeles firefighters hurt while running from blast
AccuWeather: Another Nice Day
Man accused of killing wife, blaming disappearance on COVID-19
Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70
'Little Fires Everywhere' director Lynn Shelton dies at 54
Show More
Obama will headline tonight's 'Graduate Together' for Class of 2020
Tropical Storm Arthur becomes first named storm of 2020
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia and 6abc present Sunday Mass
Chester County high school seniors honored in their neighborhood
35-year-old male shot, listed in critical condition: Police
More TOP STORIES News