Delicious cheesecakes with a powerful message

Brandon Alwan is a school teacher, singer, actor, chef, and entrepreneur. But it's easier to simply call him a leader.

When he's not crafting minds in the classroom or crooning on stage, he's cooking in the kitchen.


The 30-year-old embarked on his latest journey earlier this year when he founded his own baking business, appropriately named, "Pinch His Cheesecakes."

He's sweetening up his kitchen with cheesecake flavors like strawberry, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, and Fruity Pebbles.

"You can be all of it," he said. "The sky's the limit. And I try to push that on my students as well as the community."

"I've always been a strong advocate with the kids, especially being a black man. And we don't see enough of that," he said. "You can do anything you want in life. Nothing is going to stop you but yourself."

To learn more about Brandon's music or cheesecakes, visit his Facebook page.
