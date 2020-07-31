localish

This seafood market is helping fishermen affected by the pandemic

Fishermen have been struggling during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Since several restaurants have closed, there has been less of a demand for fish causing the fish market to completely collapse.


Fish that were once selling for $4 dollars are now selling for 50 cents, a price we haven't seen since the '80s.

The Shore Fresh Seafood Market & Restaurant is hoping to help the fishermen by buying from them directly and selling to the local community.


During the first weekend, they sold over seven tons of fish! The local community experiencing what fresh fish tastes like and helping the fishermen keep their boats running at the same time. #BeLocalish

Shore Fresh Seafood Market & Restaurant Facebook | Instagram
