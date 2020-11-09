localish

Dance program for people with special needs boosts self-confidence and joy!

LOS ANGELES -- When Annie Griffith and Sari Anna Thomas created "Down for Dance," a nonprofit organization started in mid-2017 that focuses on teaching dance to individuals with Down Syndrome.

One thing they were certain about was -- dance is a universal language.

"We created this program to allow their dance to be accessible to all individuals, especially individuals with disabilities," said Griffith.

The dance classes, now all virtual since the pandemic hit, fosters their abilities and encourages teamwork.

They teach a variety of dance classes, like hip-hop and yoga.

"Down for Dance, one of the best programs I ever got involved with," said dancer Sam Heller.

"Even if we can't understand each other verbally, we 100% come together and connect," said Thomas.

Jessica LaSpada, a young dance member, says one of her favorite things are the Zoom classes and being able to help her friends learn dance. In the future, the co-founders hope to keep growing and perhaps someday expand the program worldwide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcdanceall goodcommunitylocalishdown syndrome
LOCALISH
This 81-year-old Crossfitter is not your average grandpa
Long Island woman works to feed veterans in need
NJ restaurant installs heated igloos for amazing outdoor dining experience
Moeller's Bakery: 90 years of making sweet treats in Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly-area students should go virtual starting next week, CHOP PolicyLab says
Pa. COVID updates: Montco schools may go all-virtual
Veteran reunites with pen pals 50 years later
Philly COVID updates: City mulls over possible restrictions
Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day
WATCH: On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards
'Quest for a Cure' raising funds for COVID research
Show More
100-year-old South Philly veteran, Purple Heart recipient honored for service
Tri-state area celebrates Veterans Day despite COVID
AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Lingers into Thursday, Then Cooler Air Returns
What will Black Friday look like this year?
AMC Theatres closes Hamilton Township location
More TOP STORIES News